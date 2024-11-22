ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the ICC’s arrest warrants for for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas’ military chief Mohammed Deif, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

More than 13 months of Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed some 44,000 people, including more than 17,000 children, and wounded 104,000, according to According to Al Jazeera. With aid largely cut off, many in the densely populated territory are now facing the threat of starvation.

We'll also discuss Senator Bernie Sanders' resolutions to limit arms sales to Israel. According to Huffpost, 19 senators voted against sending Israel additional American military equipment — the first-ever rebuke of its kind in Congress, and a signal of how frustration has grown in Washington as Israeli forces have pummeled Gaza with near-total support from President Joe Biden.

That group of Democratic and independent senators voted against sending Israel $61 million worth of high explosive mortar rounds. All but one of them, Sen. George Helmy (D-N.J.), also voted to reject shipping Israel $774 million worth of tank rounds, which its military has used in attacks on children and aid groups.

