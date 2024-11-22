FCC nominee Brendan Carr wrote Project 2025's chapter on the agency

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing Donald Trump's nomination of Project 2025 author Brendan Carr to lead the Federal Communications Commission.

Free Press' Craig Aaron says, "Brendan Carr has been campaigning for this job with promises to do the bidding of Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Carr doesn’t care about protecting the public interest; he got this job because he will carry out Trump and Musk’s personal vendettas."

Mother Jones reporter Pema Levy writes: "In Project 2025, in posts on X, and in interviews with conservative outlets including Fox News, Carr has laid out a vision for an FCC that would deregulate most broadcasters and telecommunications companies, while cracking down on and intimidating traditional media, growing the reach of conservative media, and unleashing disinformation on social media platforms. The result: An information ecosystem tilted further in Trump’s favor."

Guests:

Pema Levy, reporter at Mother Jones

Craig Aaron, president and co-CEO of Free Press

Resources:

Free Press: FCC Pick Willing to Do Trump's Bidding, Reward Billionaires and Attack Newsrooms

Mother Jones: Trump’s FCC Pick Wants to Intimidate Broadcasters and Enrich Trump Allies

The Hollywood Reporter: Trump May Usher In Massive TV Station Land Grab

The Washington Post: How Trump could weaponize the FCC against the media in a second term