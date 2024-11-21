Revisiting Trump's family separation policy. Will he do it again?

On this edition of Your Call, NBC journalist Jacob Soboroff discusses 'Separated: An Un-American Tragedy,' a new documentary that details the horror of the Trump administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the US-Mexico border during his first term.

At least 4,227 children were taken from their parents and as many as 1,052 are still separated, according to the film.

Commander Jonathan White, who led the reunification process, says there's nothing to stop Trump from restarting family separations when he returns to the White House because Congress has failed to pass legislation to make it illegal.

'Separated' is showing at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco on Friday at 6:30pm. After the screening, Jacob Soboroff and director Errol Morris will take part in a Q&A. Tickets are available at rush. The documentary will have its broadcast premiere on MSNBC on December 7.

Guest:

Jacob Soboroff, NBC News political and national correspondent, executive producer of 'Separated,' and author of the New York Times bestseller, "Separated: Inside an American Tragedy"

Resources:

Vox: A Trump second term could bring another family separation crisis

Washington Post: Trump’s New Border Czar Championed Family-Separation Policy in First Term

New York Times: He Was 5 When Border Agents Took Him From His Father. He Hasn’t Forgotten.