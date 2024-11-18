Who is Lee Zeldin, Trump’s pick to head the EPA?

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discuss New York Representative Lee Zeldin, Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

Inside Climate News reporter Marianne Lavelle writes: Zeldin never advanced any proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions, and like other Congressional Republicans in the Trump era, consistently voted against those proposals. He came closer than any Republican in 20 years to capturing his state’s highest office by campaigning on a pledge to overturn the state’s ban on fracking.

The agency that has spent the past four years spearheading policy to cut greenhouse gas pollution throughout the U.S. economy would shift gears within “the first 100 days,” said Zeldin, into becoming a vehicle for Trump’s “energy dominance” agenda.

How are climate activists and organizations planning to respond?

Guest:

Marianne Lavelle, award-winning reporter for Inside Climate News

Resources:

Inside Climate News: Lee Zeldin, Trump’s EPA Pick, Brings a Moderate Face to a Radical Game Plan

The Guardian: Trump picks ally Lee Zeldin as environment chief and vows to roll back rules