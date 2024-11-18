COP29: The UN climate change conference in Azerbaijan

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing the UN Climate Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At least 1,773 coal, oil, and gas lobbyists attending the talks outnumber the delegations of almost every country at the conference, according to the Kick Big Polluters Out coalition.

Inside Climate News reporter Bob Berwyn writes that just ahead of the talks, COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov was secretly recorded making plans to wrangle new oil and gas deals. Last year’s COP28 in Dubai was headed by Sultan Al Jaber, head of ADNOC, the United Arab Emirates’ national oil company. And two years before that, fossil fuel companies paid Glasgow COP26 organizers at least $33 million to sponsor the talks.

Are these talks still significant? What has been accomplished?

Guest:

Bob Berwyn, climate science and international climate policy reporter for Inside Climate News

Resources:

Inside Climate News: ‘COP Fatigue’: Experts Warn That Size and Spectacle of Global Climate Summit Is Hindering Progress

Euro News: 'A constant battle on what we can say': Activists say they feel stifled by COP29 rules

The Guardian: Almost 500 carbon capture lobbyists granted access to Cop29 climate summit

The Guardian: Fossil fuel bosses get ‘red carpet’ at Cop29 despite concerns over influence