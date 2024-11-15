How Elon Musk, the world's richest person, benefits from Trump's win

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, The Lever news editor Lucy Dean Stockton discusses how Donald Trump's victory could make Elon Musk eligible for a special tax benefit available only to government officials.

A provision inserted into the tax code 35 years ago allows government officials to indefinitely defer all capital gains taxes on such divestment — a tax benefit worth potentially tens of billions of dollars to Musk, according to The Lever.

Lucy Dean Stockton and Katya Schwenk write: Musk — currently the world’s richest person , with a $250 billion net worth — has been canvassing for Trump relentlessly, including by spending millions on a scheme that critics have said is an elaborate and potentially illegal vote-buying operation. He and his companies stand to benefit from a Trump victory — and already, his wealth has ballooned thanks to the first Trump administration’s tax cuts and accelerated government support of SpaceX.

Lucy Dean Stockton, news editor at the Lever

