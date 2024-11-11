© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Trump's policies will cripple the fight against climate change

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published November 11, 2024 at 9:45 AM PST
Takver

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing what the election means for the climate crisis, the planet, and frontline communities.

Donald Trump promises to accelerate domestic fossil fuel production, withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, and gut President Biden's environmental regulations and policies.

We need to reduce emissions by 50 percent by 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a limit needed to prevent a climate catastrophe.

Guests:

Adam Federman, reporting fellow with Type Investigations, and author of "Fasting and Feasting: The Life of Visionary Food Writer Patience Gray"

Antonia Juhasz, award-winning investigative journalist, and author of "Black Tide: The Devastating Impact of the Gulf Oil Spill"

Resources:

The New York Times: With Ready Orders and an Energy Czar, Trump Plots Pivot to Fossil Fuels

The Guardian: If Trump wins the election, this is what's at stake

Rolling Stone: A Trump Win Would Threaten Historic Climate Progress in North Carolina

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar