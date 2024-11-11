Trump's policies will cripple the fight against climate change

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing what the election means for the climate crisis, the planet, and frontline communities.

Donald Trump promises to accelerate domestic fossil fuel production, withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, and gut President Biden's environmental regulations and policies.

We need to reduce emissions by 50 percent by 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a limit needed to prevent a climate catastrophe.

Guests:

Adam Federman, reporting fellow with Type Investigations, and author of "Fasting and Feasting: The Life of Visionary Food Writer Patience Gray"

Antonia Juhasz, award-winning investigative journalist, and author of "Black Tide: The Devastating Impact of the Gulf Oil Spill"

Resources:

The New York Times: With Ready Orders and an Energy Czar, Trump Plots Pivot to Fossil Fuels

The Guardian: If Trump wins the election, this is what's at stake

Rolling Stone: A Trump Win Would Threaten Historic Climate Progress in North Carolina

