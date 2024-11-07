The power of the right-wing misinformation & rage machine

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the changing media ecosystem and the power of the right-wing misinformation machine.

How can we reach people who no longer trust the mainstream media?

Guest:

Angelo Carusone, president and CEO of Media Matters for America

Resources:

Vox: Is the Gen Z bro media diet to blame?

Newsweek: Donald Trump Won. But the Biggest Loser Was the Mainstream Media.

The Guardian: ‘Every day is a new conspiracy’: behind Trump’s ironclad grip on rightwing media

NBC: How Elon Musk turned X into a pro-Trump echo chamber