© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The power of the right-wing misinformation & rage machine

By Rose Aguilar
Published November 7, 2024 at 9:55 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the changing media ecosystem and the power of the right-wing misinformation machine.

How can we reach people who no longer trust the mainstream media?

Guest:

Angelo Carusone, president and CEO of Media Matters for America

Resources:

Vox: Is the Gen Z bro media diet to blame?

Newsweek: Donald Trump Won. But the Biggest Loser Was the Mainstream Media.

The Guardian: ‘Every day is a new conspiracy’: behind Trump’s ironclad grip on rightwing media

NBC: How Elon Musk turned X into a pro-Trump echo chamber

Tags
Your Call 2024 Elections
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar