Over 71M Americans voted for authoritarianism & mass deportation

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing why more than 71 million Americans voted to send Donald Trump back to the White House. As of Wednesday morning, he is winning the popular vote and has won in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Trump says he will be a dictator on day one, carry out a mass deportation plan, and prosecute the "enemy from within."

The Republican Party has also taken control of the Senate. We're still waiting on results for the House.

What explains this given what we know about Donald Trump and the Republican Party?

Guests:

John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation, and author and co-author of many books, including "It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism"

Dr. Michele Bratcher Goodwin, professor of constitutional law and global health policy at Georgetown Law School and co-faculty director of the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, and author of several books, including Policing The Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood

Kristen Anaya, Zurawski v. The State of Texas plaintiff

Resources:

Jacobin: It’s Happening Again

The 19th: America, again, chooses Trump over a woman

Politico: Get ready for Trump’s Pentagon overhaul, from abortion policy to the color of Air Force One

The Guardian: Tracking abortion ballot measures: Missouri and Arizona expand rights as Florida vote falls short

