What can we expect from gerrymandering & MAGA election deniers today?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing gerrymandering, MAGA election deniers, and GOP attacks on voting rights.

GOP operatives and far-right groups have been pushing lies about noncitizens voting and filing hundreds of lawsuits to make it harder for people to vote.

Mother Jones reporters Ari Berman and Justin Glawe write that Trump’s MAGA allies are spreading disinformation and laying the groundwork to challenge the election results.

According to Democracy Docket’s litigation database, as of November 5, 208 voting-related lawsuits have been filed in 2024. This number has already surpassed the 157 voting-related lawsuits filed in 2020, during the general election, and the 175 filed in 2022 during the midterm election — both of which were two of the most litigated elections in recent memory. In total, 286 voting-related lawsuits have been filed in the 2023-2024 election cycle.

Guest:

Ari Berman, national voting rights correspondent for Mother Jones, and author of "Minority Rule," "Give Us the Ballot," and "Herding Donkeys"

Resources:

Mother Jones: How Election Deniers Took Over Georgia’s Election System