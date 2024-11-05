© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What can we expect from gerrymandering & MAGA election deniers today?

By Rose Aguilar
Published November 5, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing gerrymandering, MAGA election deniers, and GOP attacks on voting rights.

GOP operatives and far-right groups have been pushing lies about noncitizens voting and filing hundreds of lawsuits to make it harder for people to vote.

Mother Jones reporters Ari Berman and Justin Glawe write that Trump’s MAGA allies are spreading disinformation and laying the groundwork to challenge the election results.

According to Democracy Docket’s litigation database, as of November 5, 208 voting-related lawsuits have been filed in 2024. This number has already surpassed the 157 voting-related lawsuits filed in 2020, during the general election, and the 175 filed in 2022 during the midterm election — both of which were two of the most litigated elections in recent memory. In total, 286 voting-related lawsuits have been filed in the 2023-2024 election cycle.

Guest:

Ari Berman, national voting rights correspondent for Mother Jones, and author of "Minority Rule," "Give Us the Ballot," and "Herding Donkeys"

Resources:

Mother Jones: How Election Deniers Took Over Georgia’s Election System

Your Call 2024 Elections
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
