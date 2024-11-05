Abortion is on the ballot as ProPublica exposes deaths from GOP bans

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the role abortion is playing in today’s election.

Since Roe was overturned in 2022, 14 Republican-controlled states have enacted near-total abortion bans, while four states have banned abortion past roughly six weeks of pregnancy. Abortion is on the ballot in 10 states, including Arizona, Florida, and Nevada.

ProPublica reporter Kavitha Surana has done extensive reporting on women who have died because of abortion bans in Texas and Georgia.

In Georgia, a judge lifted a six-week ban after the deaths of two women who couldn’t access care: Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller. In Texas, more than 100 OB/GYNs have signed a letter calling on the Texas legislature to change the state’s extreme abortion ban after ProPublica’s reporting on the deaths of Josseli Barnica and Nevaeh Crain.

Guest:

Kavitha Surana, reporter with ProPublica

Resources:

Propublica: A Pregnant Teenager Died After Trying to Get Care in Three Visits to Texas Emergency Rooms

The 19th News: Abortion is on the ballot in 10 states this year

