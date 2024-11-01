Gun-makers share private customer information to win elections

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing a ProPublica investigation, which exposes the gun industry's decades long project to elect firearm friendly politicians.

For years, America’s major gun-makers turned over sensitive personal information on hundreds of thousands of customers to political operatives. Those operatives, in turn, secretly employed the details to rally firearm owners to elect pro-gun politicians running for Congress and the White House

At least 10 gun industry businesses, including Glock, Smith & Wesson, Remington, Marlin and Mossberg, handed over names, addresses and other private data to the gun industry’s chief lobbying group, the National Shooting Sports Foundation. The NSSF then entered the gun owners’ details into what would become a massive database.

Guest:

Corey Johnson, Pulitzer-Prize winning reporter with ProPublica, and former investigative reporter with the Tampa Bay Times

Resources:

ProPublica: Without Knowledge or Consent