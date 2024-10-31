What to know about the most expensive SF mayoral race in recent history

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the San Francisco mayoral race and money in local politics.

Campaign finance records show that this is the most expensive mayoral race in recent history, largely due to candidate David Lurie's $15 million campaign, half of which has come out of his own pocket.

3 former San Francisco mayors and several other former city officials have called for candidate Mark Farrell to be criminally investigated for the "commingling of funds between Farrell's mayoral campaign committee and a ballot measure committee supporting Proposition D," reports Mission Local. "The arrangement has enabled Farrell to effectively bypass the $500 campaign contribution limit by using the ballot measure committee to cover costs for his candidate campaign."

How is money influencing the race? Where do the five major candidates stand on the issues? That’s on the next Your Call.

Guests:

Tim Redmond , founder of 48 Hills, former executive editor of the San Francisco Bay Guardian, and political and investigative reporting instructor at the University of San Francisco

Kelly Waldron, reporter at Mission Local

Resources:

Mission Local: See how they run: For Mark Farrell, it’s him vs. Lurie

Mission Local: 3 former S.F. mayors call for criminal investigation of Mark Farrell’s mayoral campaign

Mission Local: Explore S.F.'s 15 ballot measures — and the cash behind them

48 Hills: A hearing on Mayor’s Office corruption…