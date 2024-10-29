What's resonating with working class & young voters in swing states?

On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out what's resonating with working class and young voters.

Guests:

John Logan, labor historian, and Professor and Department Chair at San Francisco State University’s Lam Family College of Business

Jessica Siles, deputy press secretary with Voters of Tomorrow

Joseph Bryant, SEIU executive vice president

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Zombie-like’: the US trade agreement that still haunts Democrats

ProPublica: The Small Midwestern Cities That Could Play a Pivotal Role in This Year’s Elections

