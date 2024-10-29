© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What's resonating with working class & young voters in swing states?

By Rose Aguilar
Published October 29, 2024 at 9:47 AM PDT
In 17 years of voting at this polling place, nevr took longer than 5 minutes...today it took 1 hr and 5 minutes!
On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out what's resonating with working class and young voters.

Guests:

John Logan, labor historian, and Professor and Department Chair at San Francisco State University’s Lam Family College of Business

Jessica Siles, deputy press secretary with Voters of Tomorrow

Joseph Bryant, SEIU executive vice president

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Zombie-like’: the US trade agreement that still haunts Democrats

ProPublica: The Small Midwestern Cities That Could Play a Pivotal Role in This Year’s Elections

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
