© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

What you need to know about Prop 4, California's climate bond

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 28, 2024 at 9:17 AM PDT
The Rim Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest near in California, Aug. 17, 2013
Forest Service unknown/USDA
/
Forest Service
The Rim Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest near in California, Aug. 17, 2013

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing California's Proposition 4, a $10 billion bond for water, wildfire prevention, and land protections. The biggest chunk, $1.9 billion, would be spent on drinking water improvements.

According to Capital & Main, the bond includes $3.8 billion to build out infrastructure to recycle water and improve flood control systems such as levees; $1.5 billion to limit damage from wildfires by clearing forest vegetation and fire-proofing buildings, among other preparatory measures; and $1.2 billion for fortifying the state’s coast in the face of rising sea levels. A smaller amount, $450 million, is earmarked for combating extreme heat.

Guest:

Aaron Cantu, award-winning investigative journalist covering gas and oil in California for the Capital & Main

Resources:

Capital & Main: California Cut $200 Million for Extreme Heat and Other Climate Disasters. Voters Can Reverse That.

CalMatters: Borrow $10 billion to respond to climate change

LAist: California Proposition 4: Funding climate action

Inside Climate News: California Ballot Asks Voters to Invest in Climate Solutions

Tags
Your Call 2024 Elections
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar