What you need to know about Prop 4, California's climate bond

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing California's Proposition 4, a $10 billion bond for water, wildfire prevention, and land protections. The biggest chunk, $1.9 billion, would be spent on drinking water improvements.

According to Capital & Main, the bond includes $3.8 billion to build out infrastructure to recycle water and improve flood control systems such as levees; $1.5 billion to limit damage from wildfires by clearing forest vegetation and fire-proofing buildings, among other preparatory measures; and $1.2 billion for fortifying the state’s coast in the face of rising sea levels. A smaller amount, $450 million, is earmarked for combating extreme heat.

Guest:

Aaron Cantu, award-winning investigative journalist covering gas and oil in California for the Capital & Main

Resources:

