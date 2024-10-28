© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Environmentalists are working to flip the House to Democratic control

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 28, 2024 at 9:18 AM PDT
House Floorcast – Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives
House Floorcast – Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing efforts by environmental groups to help Democrats flip the House.

Democrats need to pick up just four seats to regain control of the chamber. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has identified 33 districts that it considers to be in play, including 16 Republican-held seats in Congressional districts that would have voted for Biden in 2020 in their current configurations.

Nine of those seats are in California and New York, where nonpartisan redistricting after the 2020 census carved out many more competitive seats in states the Democratic Party had long treated as safe in national and statewide races.

Guests:

Liza Gross, award-winning investigative journalist for Inside Climate News based in Northern California

Marianne Lavelle, award-winning reporter for Inside Climate News

Resources:

Inside Climate News: In Competitive Purple Districts, GOP House Members Paint Themselves Green

The Los Angeles Times: Your guide to California’s 47th Congressional District race: Baugh vs. Min

The Sacramento Bee: Kevin Kiley vs. Jessica Morse for Congress: Why analysts are watching this California race

E&E News: Conservative Climate Caucus chair in danger of losing race

Tags
Your Call 2024 Elections
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar