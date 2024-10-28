Environmentalists are working to flip the House to Democratic control

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing efforts by environmental groups to help Democrats flip the House.

Democrats need to pick up just four seats to regain control of the chamber. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has identified 33 districts that it considers to be in play, including 16 Republican-held seats in Congressional districts that would have voted for Biden in 2020 in their current configurations.

Nine of those seats are in California and New York, where nonpartisan redistricting after the 2020 census carved out many more competitive seats in states the Democratic Party had long treated as safe in national and statewide races.

Guests:

Liza Gross, award-winning investigative journalist for Inside Climate News based in Northern California

Marianne Lavelle, award-winning reporter for Inside Climate News

Resources:

Inside Climate News: In Competitive Purple Districts, GOP House Members Paint Themselves Green

The Los Angeles Times: Your guide to California’s 47th Congressional District race: Baugh vs. Min

The Sacramento Bee: Kevin Kiley vs. Jessica Morse for Congress: Why analysts are watching this California race

E&E News: Conservative Climate Caucus chair in danger of losing race

