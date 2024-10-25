How Border911 and its members are promoting extremist policies

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing a Texas Observer investigation, Border 911: The Misinformation Network Profiting Off the Invasion Narrative.

Dark money and charity organizations led by former intelligence officers and ex-feds have been spreading propaganda and laying the groundwork for presidential election challenges, according to the investigation.

Tom Homan, the architect of Donald Trump’s family separation policy is slated to return to office if he is reelected. In July, he said: "Trump comes back in January, I’ll be on his heels … and I will run the biggest deportation force this country has ever seen. They ain’t seen shit yet. Wait until 2025.”

Guest:

Melissa del Bosque, border journalist and investigations editor for Lighthouse Reports, and co-author of The Border Chronicle newsletter