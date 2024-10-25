© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

How Border911 and its members are promoting extremist policies

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published October 25, 2024 at 10:05 AM PDT
When this photograph was taken in 2018, the subject of border walls between the United States and Mexico was a controversial political topic.
rawpixel.com / Carol M Highsmith
When this photograph was taken in 2018, the subject of border walls between the United States and Mexico was a controversial political topic.

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing a Texas Observer investigation, Border 911: The Misinformation Network Profiting Off the Invasion Narrative.

Dark money and charity organizations led by former intelligence officers and ex-feds have been spreading propaganda and laying the groundwork for presidential election challenges, according to the investigation.

Tom Homan, the architect of Donald Trump’s family separation policy is slated to return to office if he is reelected. In July, he said: "Trump comes back in January, I’ll be on his heels … and I will run the biggest deportation force this country has ever seen. They ain’t seen shit yet. Wait until 2025.”

Guest:

Melissa del Bosque, border journalist and investigations editor for Lighthouse Reports, and co-author of The Border Chronicle newsletter

Tags
Your Call 2024 Elections
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan