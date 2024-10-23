Idaho is a "cautionary tale" of life under a Project 2025 abortion ban

On this edition of Your Call, we're continuing our discussion about what Project 2025 means for abortion rights.

Since the conservatives on the Supreme Court overturned Roe two years ago, 14 states have enacted near-total abortion bans, while four states have banned abortion past roughly six weeks of pregnancy, according to the Guardian.

Project 2025 would restrict abortion access even further. In a recent piece about what’s at stake in this election, Guardian reporter Carter Sherman investigates how the authors of Project 2025 plan to use the Comstock Act to prohibit shipments of abortion pills and possibly even equipment used by abortion clinics. That would effectively create a national abortion ban.

Carter writes: "If Donald Trump wins the presidency in November, even abortion access for women in blue states may be under threat."

Guest:

Carter Sherman, reproductive health and justice reporter for The Guardian

Resources:

The Guardian: If Trump wins the election, Idaho's extreme abortion ban could go nationwide

The Guardian: Hundreds more babies in US died than expected in months after Roe was overturned

The Washington Post: A young teen gives birth. Idaho’s parental consent law snags her care.

