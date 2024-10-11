How Leonard Leo & Chris Jankowski re-engineered the electoral system

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, journalist and author David Daley discusses how Chris Jankowski, a Republican strategist, and Leonard Leo, a key architect of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority, have re-engineered the US electoral system in favor of Republicans.

He writes: "Jankowski and Leo recognized and exploited the anti-democratic loopholes within America’s rickety democracy in order to deliver Republicans victories that they could never win at the ballot box.

Now their willfully minoritarian creations threaten the very essence of a representative democracy: if Donald Trump, rightwing courts, gerrymandered state legislatures and an extreme Republican caucus in the US House of Representatives create constitutional chaos over the certification of this presidential election, two men cleared the path."

Guest:

David Daley, journalist, author of "Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count," "Unrigged: How Americans are Battle Back to Save Democracy," and his latest, "Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections" and former editor-in-chief of Salon

Resources:

The Guardian: Two men have re-engineered the US electoral system in favor of Republicans

The Guardian: There’s a danger that the US supreme court, not voters, picks the next president

