Homegrown doc embeds with Trump supporters ahead of the Jan 6 attack

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, journalist and filmmaker Michael Premo discusses Homegrown, his new documentary that follows the lives of three members of the Proud Boys leading up to the January 6 insurrection.

Premo embedded with several far-right organizations to learn more about their motivations. He told the Guardian: "I think January 6 was just the warm-up. This November, we’re going to see an even more frantic and desperate attempt to attack every level of the electoral system.”

Homegrown premieres at this year’s Mill Valley Film Festival.

Guest:

Michael Premo, journalist, filmmaker, and co-founder and executive producer of the media production company Storyline

Resource:

The Guardian: ‘January 6 was just the warm-up’: the film that tracks three Maga extremists storming the Capitol