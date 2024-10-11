© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Homegrown doc embeds with Trump supporters ahead of the Jan 6 attack

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 11, 2024 at 9:39 AM PDT
Chris Quaglin in the film Homegrown. Photograph: Metfilm Sales
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, journalist and filmmaker Michael Premo discusses Homegrown, his new documentary that follows the lives of three members of the Proud Boys leading up to the January 6 insurrection.

Premo embedded with several far-right organizations to learn more about their motivations. He told the Guardian: "I think January 6 was just the warm-up. This November, we’re going to see an even more frantic and desperate attempt to attack every level of the electoral system.”

Homegrown premieres at this year’s Mill Valley Film Festival.

Guest:

Michael Premo, journalist, filmmaker, and co-founder and executive producer of the media production company Storyline

Resource:

The Guardian: ‘January 6 was just the warm-up’: the film that tracks three Maga extremists storming the Capitol

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
