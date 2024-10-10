Here's what you need to know about California's ballot measures pt. 1

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss a few of the 10 propositions on California's ballot.

They would allow the state to borrow money for schools and fight global warming, lower voter approval requirements for local housing and infrastructure, limit forced labor in state prisons, and reaffirm the right of same-sex couples to marry.

The election is less than four weeks away. The first batch of ballots were mailed out to California voters on Monday, and ballot drop-off locations began opening on Tuesday. The last day to register to vote is Monday, October 21.

Guests:

Carolyn Jones, CalMatters K-12 education reporter

Joe Garcia, UC Berkeley Local News Fellow for CalMatters

Resources:

CalMatters: Voter Guide 2024

CalMatters: Does a proposed $10 billion bond favor richer California school districts?

CalMatters: Californians will decide — in 2024 — whether to ban slavery. What will the measure do?

California Elections Division: Information on where to vote and how to register

City of San Francisco: Elections information

Alameda County: Elections information

County of Marin: Elections information

