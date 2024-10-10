© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call
Here's what you need to know about California's ballot measures pt. 1

By Rose Aguilar
Published October 10, 2024 at 9:41 AM PDT
A red sign with the text "Voting" and an arrow pointing right
Amanda Wood
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Voting

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss a few of the 10 propositions on California's ballot.

They would allow the state to borrow money for schools and fight global warming, lower voter approval requirements for local housing and infrastructure, limit forced labor in state prisons, and reaffirm the right of same-sex couples to marry.

The election is less than four weeks away. The first batch of ballots were mailed out to California voters on Monday, and ballot drop-off locations began opening on Tuesday. The last day to register to vote is Monday, October 21.

Guests:

Carolyn Jones, CalMatters K-12 education reporter

Joe Garcia, UC Berkeley Local News Fellow for CalMatters

Resources:

CalMatters: Voter Guide 2024

CalMatters: Does a proposed $10 billion bond favor richer California school districts?

CalMatters: Californians will decide — in 2024 — whether to ban slavery. What will the measure do?

California Elections Division: Information on where to vote and how to register

City of San Francisco: Elections information

Alameda County: Elections information

County of Marin: Elections information

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
