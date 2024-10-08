© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Trump's ‘drill, baby, drill' policies will worsen the climate crisis

By Rose Aguilar
Published October 8, 2024 at 9:54 AM PDT
Satellite view of Category 5 Hurricane Milton with 175 mph winds late Monday afternoon. (NOAA)

On this edition of Your Call, as Florida braces for a powerful category 5 hurricane, we continue discussing the climate crisis and what’s at stake in the presidential election.

Climate scientist Kimberly Nicholas writes that the actions needed to avoid even more catastrophic climate change are historically unprecedented at the required scope and scale. Donald Trump's drill, baby, drill policies will only worsen the crisis.

Guests:

Kimberly Nicholas, senior lecturer in sustainability science at Lund University in Sweden, and author of "Under the Sky We Make: How to Be Human in a Warming World"

Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity

2024 Elections
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
