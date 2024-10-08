Trump's ‘drill, baby, drill' policies will worsen the climate crisis

On this edition of Your Call, as Florida braces for a powerful category 5 hurricane, we continue discussing the climate crisis and what’s at stake in the presidential election.

Climate scientist Kimberly Nicholas writes that the actions needed to avoid even more catastrophic climate change are historically unprecedented at the required scope and scale. Donald Trump's drill, baby, drill policies will only worsen the crisis.

Guests:

Kimberly Nicholas, senior lecturer in sustainability science at Lund University in Sweden, and author of "Under the Sky We Make: How to Be Human in a Warming World"

Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity

