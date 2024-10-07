How important is fracking for Pennsylvania voters?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the role fracking is playing in the presidential election and the critical race between Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and his challenger Republican Dave McCormick.

In March, Pennsylvania reported 16,831 direct jobs in the fracking industry, less than one half of one percent of all jobs. As a comparison, direct construction jobs account for about 260,000 jobs in the state, while manufacturing currently provides 566,800 jobs.

According to Inside Climate News, Senator Casey says he supports "responsible fracking" that is "regulated and closely monitored to protect our communities."

Environmentalists, public health experts and some residents who live near fracking wells in Pennsylvania argue that fracking is not being regulated in a way that keeps people safe from water contamination, air pollution, toxic waste and adverse health effects like asthma, cancer and respiratory symptoms.

McCormick has acknowledged that climate change is happening and that it’s caused by human activity, but he’s also advocated for "unleashing" oil and gas production in the US.

Guest:

Kiley Bense, writer and journalist covering climate change, the environment, politics, and culture

Resources:

Inside Climate News: Fact Checking the Pennsylvania Senate Candidates’ Debate Claims on Energy

WHYY: Fracking in Pennsylvania hasn’t gone as well as some may think