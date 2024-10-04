© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What is Israel’s endgame in Lebanon?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 4, 2024 at 9:44 AM PDT
A building hit by the Israeli strike

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss Israel’s war on Lebanon. On September 23 and 24, more than 250 Israeli warplanes dropped about 2,000 missiles on Lebanon, according to reports.

Lebanese authorities say in the past two weeks alone, over 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced and nearly 2,000 people have been killed since the resurgence of Israel's conflict with Hezbollah over the last year.

Guests:

Mouin Rabbani, co-editor of Jadaliyya and host of their Connections podcast, and contributing editor of the Middle East Report

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost, author of the forthcoming book, "Crossing the Red Line"

Resources:

Jadaliyya: The ongoing war on Gaza

Middle East Eye: After one year of genocide, why Israel's belligerence may be its undoing

HuffPost: Amid Lebanon Bloodshed, Key House Democrats Say U.S. Must End Israeli 'Culture Of Impunity'

Oxfam: What is happening in Lebanon?

