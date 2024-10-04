What is Israel’s endgame in Lebanon?

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss Israel’s war on Lebanon. On September 23 and 24, more than 250 Israeli warplanes dropped about 2,000 missiles on Lebanon, according to reports.

Lebanese authorities say in the past two weeks alone, over 1.2 million Lebanese have been displaced and nearly 2,000 people have been killed since the resurgence of Israel's conflict with Hezbollah over the last year.

Guests:

Mouin Rabbani, co-editor of Jadaliyya and host of their Connections podcast, and contributing editor of the Middle East Report

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost, author of the forthcoming book, "Crossing the Red Line"

