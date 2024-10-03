On this edition of Your Call, award-winning writer Jessica Valenti discusses her new book, "Abortion: Our Bodies, Their Lies, and the Truths We Use to Win."

Since Roe was overturned in 2022, 14 Republican-controlled states have enacted near-total abortion bans, while four states – Georgia, South Carolina, Florida and Iowa – have banned abortion past roughly six weeks of pregnancy, according to The Guardian.

Valenti writes that "it's not an exaggeration to say that the people who create these laws want us dead. They know what their policies have done and will do. And we know what they really think of women. That’s why when feminists fight to make sure abortion remains legal and accessible, we’re not just fighting for "choice" or for our rights and our bodies—we’re fighting for our lives."

Abortion measures will be on the ballot in at least ten states in November, according to KFF. We'll discuss what's at stake in this election, the Republican Party's endgame in their fight for a national ban, and what the pro-choice majority can do to protect women and girls and restore abortion rights.

Guest:

Jessica Valenti, founder of the newsletter, Abortion, Every Day, and author of seven books, including the groundbreaking anthology, "Yes Means Yes: Visions of Female Sexual Power and a World Without Rape," and "Abortion: Our Bodies, Their Lies, and the Truths We Use to Win."

Resources:

Ms. Magazine: JD Vance Is Lying on Abortion

The Atlantic: The Rise of the Right-Wing Tattletale

Orange County Register: State sues Catholic hospital in California for illegally denying emergency abortion

