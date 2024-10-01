Who is JD Vance and why did Trump choose him to be his VP?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing JD Vance, a 40-year-old who entered politics just two years ago after winning his Senate race in Ohio.

JD Vance has received endless media coverage for doubling down on his dangerous and racist lies about Haitians eating pets in Ohio. He recently told CNN that he was willing to “create stories so that the media actually pays attention.”

He also criticizes women without children and calls them childless cat ladies. In 2022, said he would like abortion to be illegal.

Beyond those headlines, who is JD Vance? With so much at stake, where does he stand on other crucial issues? What do we need to know about him and why Donald Trump chose him to be his running mate?

Guests:

Amanda Marcotte, senior politics writer and author of the biweekly politics newsletter Standing Room Only at Salon, and author of the book, "Troll Nation: How The Right Became Trump-Worshipping Monsters Set On Rat-F*cking Liberals, America, and Truth Itself"

David Lurie, lawyer and writer for the Public Notice newsletter