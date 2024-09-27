On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, Sasha Abramsky discusses his new book, "Chaos Comes Calling: The Battle Against the Far-Right Takeover of Small-Town America."

He tells the stories of two communities, Shasta County, California, and Sequim, Washington, where toxic alliances of QAnoners, anti-vaxxers, Christian nationalists, militia supporters, and other far-right activists have worked to take control of the levers of power.

Guest:

Sasha Abramsky, correspondent for the Nation, and author of "Chaos Comes Calling: The Battle Against the Far-Right Takeover of Small-Town America"

Resources:

The Nation: There’s No Low Trump Won’t Go

Time: A Tale of Two Divergent Approaches to American Right-Wing Extremism

The Guardian: A California journalist documents the far-right takeover of her town: ‘We’re a test case’

