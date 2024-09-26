Lessons from the COVID-19 supply chain collapse ahead of the election

On this edition of Your Call, New York Times correspondent and author Peter Goodman returns to continue our conversation about his recent book, "How The World Ran Out of Everything: Inside the Global Supply Chain."

He exposes how monopolistic industries exploited the global COVID-19 crisis to line their own pockets, while people struggled to find essential goods and workers were pushed to keep the economy going. Many got sick and in the meat packing industry, 269 people lost their lives.

What lessons we can take away from the pandemic’s supply chain collapse ahead of the presidential election? We'll also find out what's really driving inflation.

Guest:

Peter Goodman, global economics correspondent for The New York Times, and author of "How the World Ran Out of Everything: Inside the Global Supply Chain," and "Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World"

Resources:

The New York Times: The Changing Supply Chain

Vanity Fair: How the Trump Administration Sacrificed Slaughterhouse Workers for Meat Monopolies