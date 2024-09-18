© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call
Your Call

Why do some still believe Trump's lies about immigrants in OH and CO?

By Angie Coiro
Published September 18, 2024 at 9:00 AM PDT
Former President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with attendees at an Arizona for Trump rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Gage Skidmore
/
Wikimedia Commons
Former President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with attendees at an Arizona for Trump rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how Donald Trump's inflammatory rhetoric is affecting immigrant communities.

Trump has continued to push debunked rumors about Haitians and Venezuelans. In one community that Trump has singled out — Springfield, Ohio, home to thousands of Haitian immigrants — state police had to conduct daily sweeps of schools in response to multiple bomb threats.

How are these rumors affecting the work of immigration rights advocates and why do Trump's words contain so much power even after they've been proved false?

Guests:

Keilly Leon, north regional organizer for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition

Zachary Mueller, senior research director for America's Voice

Jennifer Mercieca, professor in the Department of Communication & Journalism at Texas A&M University

Resources:

The New York Times: How the False Story of a Gang ‘Takeover’ in Colorado Reached Trump

CBS: Trump says he would deport Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, "back to Venezuela"

The Guardian: Ohio city’s schools get extra police as bomb threats follow false Trump claims

Reuters: Haitian Americans fear for their safety after Trump repeats false claims about immigrants and pets

Tags
Your Call 2024 Elections
Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
See stories by Angie Coiro