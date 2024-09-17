© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

White Poverty: Exposing Myths About Race and Class

By Malihe Razazan
Published September 17, 2024 at 9:03 AM PDT
A scene from a protest organized by the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
A scene from a protest organized by the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

On this edition of Your Call, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove will discuss his new book, co-authored with the Reverend William Barber, "White Poverty: How Exposing Myths About Race and Class Can Reconstruct American Democracy.”

They write that there are 40 million more poor white people than Black people. Until we face the reality of white poverty in the US, we can't comprehend what is exceptional about inequality in the richest country in the world.

Guest:

Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, founder of the School for Conversion and assistant director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan