The key takeaways from the presidential debate

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we'll discuss coverage of the presidential debate and what's at stake.

Donald Trump’s racist and dangerous comments about Haitians eating pets in Springfield, Ohio is getting nonstop attention. Here’s a headline from The Haitian Times: Haitian families in Ohio under attack as racist claims spread. We’ll also discuss why Democrats have allowed Republicans to frame immigration.

Guests:

Chris Lehmann, DC Bureau chief for The Nation and author of "The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream"

Alex Shephard, senior editor at The New Republic

Hassan Ali Kanu, staff writer at The American Prospect

Resources:

The New Republic: Harris Set the Traps, and Trump Dumbly Walked Right Into Them

The Nation: How to Humiliate a Narcissist

The American Prospect: Anti-Abortion Activists Pushed Amarillo to Help Save the Mifepristone Case