Your Call

The key takeaways from the presidential debate

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published September 13, 2024 at 9:09 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we'll discuss coverage of the presidential debate and what's at stake.

Donald Trump’s racist and dangerous comments about Haitians eating pets in Springfield, Ohio is getting nonstop attention. Here’s a headline from The Haitian Times: Haitian families in Ohio under attack as racist claims spread. We’ll also discuss why Democrats have allowed Republicans to frame immigration.

Guests:

Chris LehmannDC Bureau chief for The Nation and author of "The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream"

Alex Shephard, senior editor at The New Republic

Hassan Ali Kanu, staff writer at The American Prospect

Resources:

The New Republic: Harris Set the Traps, and Trump Dumbly Walked Right Into Them

The Nation: How to Humiliate a Narcissist

The American Prospect: Anti-Abortion Activists Pushed Amarillo to Help Save the Mifepristone Case

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar