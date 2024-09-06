Coverage of the presidential election & the GOP's anti-abortion agenda

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of abortion in the 2024 presidential election.

Since Roe was overturned in 2022, 14 Republican controlled states have enacted near-total abortion bans, while four states – Georgia, South Carolina, Florida and Iowa – have banned abortion past roughly six weeks of pregnancy, according to The Guardian.

Abortion rights will be on the ballot in 10 states this November. Several states that outlaw most abortions could see those bans reversed if the ballot measures pass: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota, according to NPR.

Support for abortion has increased in the US since the Dobbs decision. How are the media covering the Republican Party's extreme anti-abortion agenda and Donald Trump's recent flip flops on abortion?

Guests:

Garnet Henderson, senior reporter for the Rewire News Group

Alanna Vagianos, senior national reporter at HuffPost

Resources:

HuffPost: Florida Is Waging An All-Out War On Its Abortion Clinics

Rolling Stone: Ron DeSantis, Heritage Foundation Team Up to Kill Florida Abortion Measure

HuffPost: Donald Trump Has Deep Ties To Anti-IVF Movement

Rewire News Group: Following National Funding Cuts, 'July Was Pure Hell' for Abortion Funds

NBC: States with strictest abortion laws offer the least support for women and families

Rewire News Group: In New Policy, Texas Agency Won’t Change Gender Markers on IDs

KFF: Ballot Tracker:Status of Abortion-Related State Constitutional Amendment Measures for the 2024 Election

