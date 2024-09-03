What's at stake if Trump wins the election or loses by slim margins?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re beginning a series of shows about what’s at stake in the presidential election, which is just two months away.

Journalist David Neiwert discusses his book, "The Age of Insurrection: The Ongoing War on American Democracy." He investigate the rise of extremist groups in the US, how this dangerous movement set aflame by Donald Trump and his cohorts, and how it will continue to attack American democracy for the foreseeable future.

Guest:

David Neiwert, journalist covering right-wing extremism, and author of "The Age of Insurrection: The Ongoing War on American Democracy"

Resources:

The American Prospect: The Election Story Nobody Wants to Talk About