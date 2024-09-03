© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What's at stake if Trump wins the election or loses by slim margins?

By Rose Aguilar
Published September 3, 2024 at 9:22 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we’re beginning a series of shows about what’s at stake in the presidential election, which is just two months away.

Journalist David Neiwert discusses his book, "The Age of Insurrection: The Ongoing War on American Democracy." He investigate the rise of extremist groups in the US, how this dangerous movement set aflame by Donald Trump and his cohorts, and how it will continue to attack American democracy for the foreseeable future.

Guest:

David Neiwert, journalist covering right-wing extremism, and author of "The Age of Insurrection: The Ongoing War on American Democracy"

Resources:

The American Prospect: The Election Story Nobody Wants to Talk About

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
