KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The rise of AI and surveillance technologies along the US border

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published August 30, 2024 at 8:54 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, journalist and writer Lauren Merkham discusses her Mother Jones investigation about the future of AI and surveillance technologies along the US border and their potential human rights and privacy consequences.

She writes, "Trump’s bombastic rhetoric has always focused on mass deportations and his cherished border wall. But all along his administration was building a surveillance apparatus that the Biden White House has since expanded—and that could be the single most powerful tool in the hands of a second Trump administration to carry out extrajudicial exclusion at the US border. One that could be used against its citizens, too."

Guest:

Lauren Markham, essayist, journalist, and author of "A Map of Future Ruins: On Borders and Belonging"

Resources:

Mother Jones: The Future of the Border Is Even More Dystopian Than You Thought

The Intercept: U.S. Government Seeks “Unified Vision of Unauthorized Movement”

Markup: The Future of Border Patrol: AI Is Always Watching

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
