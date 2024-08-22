© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

How will Tim Walz's progressive policies shape the Democratic Party?

By Rose Aguilar
Published August 22, 2024 at 10:04 AM PDT
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our coverage of the Democratic National Coverage, which wraps up today.

Last night, Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz introduced himself to the country by focusing on the highlights of his progressive record, including breakfast and lunch for all students, access to reproductive rights, and paid family and medical leave.

How will Tim Walz will shape the future of the Democratic Party if Kamala Harris becomes President?

Guest:

David Perry, journalist, Associate Director of Undergraduate Studies in History at the University of Minnesota, and author of the forthcoming book, "Oathbreakers: The War of Brothers That Shattered an Empire and Made Medieval Europe"

Web Resources:

MSNBC: I didn’t vote for Tim Walz originally. Now I’m completely Walz-pilled.

The Washington Post: How Black women shaped Tim Walz’s politics after the death of George Floyd

American Prospect: It Took a Village: The Making of Progressive Tim Walz

Vox: Is Tim Walz a progressive or a centrist — or both?

Your Call 2024 Elections
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
