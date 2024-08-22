How will Tim Walz's progressive policies shape the Democratic Party?

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our coverage of the Democratic National Coverage, which wraps up today.

Last night, Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz introduced himself to the country by focusing on the highlights of his progressive record, including breakfast and lunch for all students, access to reproductive rights, and paid family and medical leave.

How will Tim Walz will shape the future of the Democratic Party if Kamala Harris becomes President?

Guest:

David Perry, journalist, Associate Director of Undergraduate Studies in History at the University of Minnesota, and author of the forthcoming book, "Oathbreakers: The War of Brothers That Shattered an Empire and Made Medieval Europe"

Web Resources:

MSNBC: I didn’t vote for Tim Walz originally. Now I’m completely Walz-pilled.

The Washington Post: How Black women shaped Tim Walz’s politics after the death of George Floyd

American Prospect: It Took a Village: The Making of Progressive Tim Walz

Vox: Is Tim Walz a progressive or a centrist — or both?