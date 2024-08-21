Abortion advocates call on Kamala Harris to do more than restore Roe
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the Democratic Party's plans for abortion rights if Kamala Harris becomes President.
Harris has made reproductive rights a central component of her campaign, and she's been commended for her stances on abortion in offices she's previously held.
Abortion is playing a critical role at the Democratic National Convention, but some advocates say her plan to restore Roe doesn't go far enough.
Guests:
Alice Ollstein, Politico health care reporter
Renee Bracey Sherman, founder and executive director of We Testify, co-host of the podcast The A-Files: A Secret History of Abortion, executive producer of Ours to Tell, and co-author of the forthcoming book, "Liberating Abortion"
Resources:
Politico: Harris wants to restore Roe. For many activists, that’s not enough.
The New York Times: Beyond Restoring Roe: Democrats See Moment to ‘Reimagine’ Abortion Rights
C-SPAN: Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Kaitlyn Joshua, and Hadley Duvall (Reproductive Rights Activists) speak at day one of the DNC.
Abortion Justice, Now: Protecting Abortion at the Federal Level
PRH: Open letter to Biden/Harris from 400+ physicians to support abortion throughout pregnancy