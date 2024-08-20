Day one of the DNC: Biden, AOC, abortion stories & Gaza protests

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing night one of the Democratic National Convention and the future of the Democratic Party.

What has stood out for you so far and what do you want to hear from the Democratic Party's top politicians?

Guests:

Will Bunch, national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, and author of "After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up Our Politics―and How to Fix It"

India Walton, senior strategist with RootsAction, community activist, and union nurse in Buffalo, New York

Hanieh Jodat, political strategist with Defuse Nuclear War, a joint endeavor of RootsAction, founding member of The Women’s March Los Angeles, and Assembly District delegate from California

