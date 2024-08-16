© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What sparked the student protests in Bangladesh?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published August 16, 2024 at 8:59 AM PDT
Students launched the "Bangla Blockade" following a one-point demand for scrapping all illogical and discriminatory quotas in public service through enactment of a law and keeping a minimum quota for marginalised citizens in line with the constitution.
Rayhan Ahmed
/
Wikipedia
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of the student-led protests in Bangladesh. On August 5, after weeks of widespread protests, Bangladesh's longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

According to New Line, students were protesting a 30 percent quota in government jobs for the descendants of Bangladesh’s freedom fighters, who had fought during 1971 and are known to be loyal to the ruling party. The High Court of Bangladesh had reinstated the quotas in June. Students angered by high unemployment called it "discriminatory" as it "disqualified" merit-based candidates.

Over 300 people have been killed during the protests since mid-July, though many believe the death toll is much higher amid allegations of police forcing hospitals to delete death records. About 9,000 protesters have been arrested and 61,000 have been named as accused persons in cases filed by the government, many of them members and affiliates of the Bangladesh National Party, the country’s main opposition party.

Guest:

Jennifer Chowdhury, Bangladeshi-American journalist who has been reporting on South Asian and Muslim communities in the diaspora for over a decade

Resources:

News Line: In Bangladesh, a Personality Cult Gives Way After Student Protests

AlJazeera: The victory of Bangladesh’s student movement should not surprise anyone

The New Yorker: The Historical Forces Behind the Student Rebellion in Bangladesh

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
