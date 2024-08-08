Advocates say Newsom's order on encampments punishes the poor

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order calling on state and local officials to clear homeless encampments.

In late June, the six conservative Justices on the Supreme Court ruled that cities can fine and arrest homeless people for sleeping in public spaces, even if they have nowhere else to go.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass slammed the ruling saying it must not be used as an excuse for cities across the country to arrest their way out of the problem or hide the homelessness crisis in neighboring cities or in jail.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city is planning a "very aggressive sweep." She recently announced a directive ordering all city departments and staff to offer unhoused people bus tickets out of town before offering other services, including shelter or housing.

Attorney Andrea Henson, who has lived in encampments to protect the rights of her unhoused clients during encampment removals, described the order as "ill-informed" and says it "punishes the poor." Henson was arrested yesterday while protesting a sweep in Oakland.

California is home to about 123,000 unsheltered people living in tents, trailers, cars and makeshift shelters. Where are these people supposed to go?

Guests:

Andrea Henson, attorney and executive director at Where Do We Go

LeaJay Harper, former resident at the Wood Street encampment in Oakland

Sharon Rapport, California state policy director at the Corporation for Supportive Housing

Resources:

The New York Times: Clear Encampments? Mind Your Own Business, Los Angeles Tells Newsom.

CalMatters: Gavin Newsom orders state agencies to move homeless people out of camps — but to where?

San Francisco Chronicle: Breed’s sweeps of S.F. homeless encampments hit snag as federal judge orders more training

ABC: There are 2 operations working to clear SF homeless encampments. Here's the difference

