Torture of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons & US Gaza policy

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss reports of widespread abuse and toruture of Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli prisons. Earlier this week, far-right protesters, soldiers, and some members of members of the Knesset rallied for guards suspected of gang raping a Palestinian detainee.

We'll also discuss the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza and what explains President Biden’s persistent and unconditional support for Israel.

And three US officials told Axios that the Biden administration is convinced Iran is going to attack Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this week and is preparing to counter it.

Guests:

Oren Ziv, journalist and photographer at +972Magazine

Branko Marcetic, staff writer at Jacobin magazine

Samer Badawi, journalist and contributor to +972

Resources:

Jacobin: How Joe Biden Became a Steadfast Israel Defender

+972: A riot for impunity shows Israel’s proud embrace of its crimes

Newsline: How the War in Gaza Is Shaping the 2024 Elections — And the Future of the Democratic Party

AP:UN report says Palestinians detained by Israeli authorities since Oct. 7 faced torture, mistreatment