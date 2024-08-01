What does the Democratic Party stand for?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the Democratic Party. Is it still the Clinton/Obama party of will it turn into something else? Does the party want to win back the working class?

Minnesota Governor and potential Vice Presidential pick Tim Walz has been proudly touting policies like universal school lunches, gun control, and free higher education. Will we see the Democratic Party embrace widely popular progressive policies? What do you want to see from the Democratic Party now that the base has been reenergized by Vice President Kamala Harris?

Guests:

John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation, and author of over a dozen books, including "The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party," and his latest, co-written with Senator Bernie Sanders, "It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism"

India Walton, senior strategist with Roots Action, community activist, and union nurse in Buffalo, NY

Resources:

