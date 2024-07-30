Abortion is banned in 14 GOP states & restricted in another 27

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the state of abortion in the US after Donald Trump's Supreme Court picks overturned Roe.

Forty-one states have abortion bans in effect with limited exceptions, including 14 with total bans, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Many in the media are running with Trump's claim that states should decide after declining to endorse a national ban. If all 50 states were Republican controlled, we would have close to a national ban.

Guests:

Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent for The Nation

Laurie Bertram Roberts, co-director of the Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund

Dr. Regina Davis Moss, President and CEO of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women's Reproductive Justice Agenda

Resources:

Rolling Stone: Trump Promotes State Abortion Restrictions as 6-Week Ban Takes Effect in Iowa

The Guardian: Harris campaign centers healthcare and abortion rights: ‘If she wins, it’s because of Dobbs’

The New York Times: She Needed an Emergency Abortion. Doctors in Idaho Put Her on a Plane.

CNN: Inside the Supreme Court’s negotiations and compromise on Idaho’s abortion ban

The 19th: Are patients from Florida going elsewhere for abortions — or staying pregnant?

The Guardian: More US women have tried to induce their own abortion since fall of Roe