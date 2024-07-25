Will Kamala Harris's Israel/Palestine policies differ from Biden's?

On this edition of Your Call, we'll get the latest on the US-backed Israeli assault on Gaza, which has killed over 39,000 Palestinians, including 14,000 children. American doctors volunteering in Gaza say they've never seen so many amputees and children slowly die from gun shot wounds.

On Tuesday, the day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Congress, over 200 Jewish activists wearing shirts saying 'Stop Arming Israel' were arrested on Capitol Hill.

The Biden administration is still sending bombs and bullets to Israel. If Kamala Harris becomes President, will her policies be any different?

Guests:

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, Northern California trauma and critical care surgeon who volunteered at the Gaza European Hospital in late March

Josh Paul, former State Department official in the Bureau of Political Military Affairs who resigned last October over Biden’s support for Israel’s assault on Gaza

Tariq Habash, former top adviser at the Education Department who resigned in January over Biden’s support for Israel’s assault on Gaza

Resources:

Politicos: We Volunteered at a Gaza Hospital. What We Saw Was Unspeakable.