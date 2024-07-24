© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Project 2025's ominous plan to "restore a culture of life in America"

By Rose Aguilar
Published July 24, 2024 at 9:52 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our Project 2025 series by focusing on the plan’s authoritarian promise #1: Restore the family as the centerpiece of American life and protect our children.

They plan to change the name of the Department of Health and Human Services to the Department of Life, roll back federal support for single mothers, cut federal funding for gender-affirming care, end abortion access, and strip legal language for protecting gender equality out of every aspect of US government.

The Heritage Foundation-led plan lays out a comprehensive agenda to transform the United States into a conservative Christian nation under Donald Trump and what they call Trumpism.

Project 2025 would dismantle the administrative state and ensure archconservative rule for decades to come. It would affect all aspects of life and would be implemented by expanding presidential powers and eliminating federal agencies.

Guests:

Nuala Bishari, columnist and editorial writer for the San Francisco Chronicle

Melissa Gira Grant, staff writer at The New Republic and author of "Playing the Whore: The Work of Sex Work"

Julie Millican, vice president of Media Matters

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar