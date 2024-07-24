Project 2025's ominous plan to "restore a culture of life in America"

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our Project 2025 series by focusing on the plan’s authoritarian promise #1: Restore the family as the centerpiece of American life and protect our children.

They plan to change the name of the Department of Health and Human Services to the Department of Life, roll back federal support for single mothers, cut federal funding for gender-affirming care, end abortion access, and strip legal language for protecting gender equality out of every aspect of US government.

The Heritage Foundation-led plan lays out a comprehensive agenda to transform the United States into a conservative Christian nation under Donald Trump and what they call Trumpism.

Project 2025 would dismantle the administrative state and ensure archconservative rule for decades to come. It would affect all aspects of life and would be implemented by expanding presidential powers and eliminating federal agencies.

Guests:

Nuala Bishari, columnist and editorial writer for the San Francisco Chronicle

Melissa Gira Grant, staff writer at The New Republic and author of "Playing the Whore: The Work of Sex Work"

Julie Millican, vice president of Media Matters

