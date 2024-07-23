White Poverty: Exposing Myths About Race and Class

On this edition of Your Call, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove will discuss his new book, co-authored with the Reverend William Barber, "White Poverty: How Exposing Myths About Race and Class Can Reconstruct American Democracy.”

They write that there are 40 million more poor white people than Black people. Until we face the reality of white poverty in the US, we can't comprehend what is exceptional about inequality in the richest country in the world.

Guest:

Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, founder of the School for Conversion and assistant director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School

