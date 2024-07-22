© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

President Biden withdraws, endorses Vice President Kamala Harris

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 22, 2024 at 9:55 AM PDT

On this special edition of Your Call, we're discussing President Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race, making him the first sitting President to cancel his re-election campaign in over half a century.

After weeks of speculation and private and public comments by Democrats, President Biden stepped down and endorsed Vice president Kamala Harris. How will this decision change the presidential campaign?

Guests:

Alex Shephard, senior editor of The New Republic

Wanda Mosley, deputy policy director of Black Voters Matter

Resources:

The New Republic: Donald Trump Is Now the Weaker Candidate

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
