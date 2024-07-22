President Biden withdraws, endorses Vice President Kamala Harris
On this special edition of Your Call, we're discussing President Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race, making him the first sitting President to cancel his re-election campaign in over half a century.
After weeks of speculation and private and public comments by Democrats, President Biden stepped down and endorsed Vice president Kamala Harris. How will this decision change the presidential campaign?
Guests:
Alex Shephard, senior editor of The New Republic
Wanda Mosley, deputy policy director of Black Voters Matter
Resources:
The New Republic: Donald Trump Is Now the Weaker Candidate