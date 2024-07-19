The RNC and the media's failure to cover The GOP's far-right agenda

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the media's failure to call out Donald Trump and the Republican Party's extremist world view and policies discussed at the Republican National Convention.

Speakers used their platform to promote conspiracy theories, call for mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, attack public education, and amplify their attacks on LGBTQ+ people.

On the fourth and final day of the convention, Trump called for the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants and more oil and gas drilling, referred to Covid as the "China virus," falsely claimed that the influx of "illegal immigrants" would bankrupt Social Security and Medicare, and lied about a surge in crime fueled by migrants crossing the border.

Why are major media outlets failing to cover Trump's history of lies and racist and homophobic rhetoric?

Guests:

Alex Shephard, senior editor of The New Republic

Jeet Heer, national affairs correspondent for The Nation and host of the weekly Nation podcast, The Time of Monsters

Mark Jacob, freelance writer, former Metro Editor at the Chicago Tribune and Sunday Editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, and author of the Stop the Presses newsletter

