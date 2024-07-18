Norm Ornstein on the media's failure to cover the GOP & Trump

On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with Norm Ornstein, co-author of the 2012 book, "It’s Even Worse Than It Looks: How the American Constitutional System Collided With The New Politics of Extremism."

Twelve years ago, Ornstein argued that the Republican Party had become an insurgent outlier in US politics and called on the media to tell the truth about the party's extreme transformation. Since then, it's only gotten worse.

What does he make of this political moment and the future of the Republican Party?

Guest:

Norm Ornstein, contributing editor for The Atlantic, co-host of the Words Matter podcast, and co-author of "One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate and the Not Yet Deported"

