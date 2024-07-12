On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing The Night Won’t End: Biden’s War on Gaza, an Al Jazeera Fault Lines documentary that investigates the killings of Palestinian civilians by the Israeli military in Gaza and the role of the United States.

As Israel’s bombing campaign continues in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis deepens to catastrophic levels, the Biden administration has not wavered in its support for Israel. US weapons transfers – from 2,000-pound bombs to artillery shells and tanks – have been a crucial part of the Israeli military campaign.

Fault Lines worked with journalists in Gaza to profile three families as they attempt to survive the war.

Guest:

Sharif Abdel Kouddous, award-winning independent journalist and director and correspondent of The Night Won’t End: Biden’s War on Gaza

Resources:

The Nation: "They Didn’t Spare Anyone”: The Story of an Israeli Massacre in Gaza