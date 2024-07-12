© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The Night Won't End: Biden's War on Gaza

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published July 12, 2024 at 9:45 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing The Night Won’t End: Biden’s War on Gaza, an Al Jazeera Fault Lines documentary that investigates the killings of Palestinian civilians by the Israeli military in Gaza and the role of the United States.

As Israel’s bombing campaign continues in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis deepens to catastrophic levels, the Biden administration has not wavered in its support for Israel. US weapons transfers – from 2,000-pound bombs to artillery shells and tanks – have been a crucial part of the Israeli military campaign.

Fault Lines worked with journalists in Gaza to profile three families as they attempt to survive the war.

Guest:

Sharif Abdel Kouddous, award-winning independent journalist and director and correspondent of The Night Won’t End: Biden’s War on Gaza 

Resources:

The Nation: "They Didn’t Spare Anyone”: The Story of an Israeli Massacre in Gaza

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan