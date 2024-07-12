ProPublica investigate the GOP's internal war over school vouchers

On this edition of Your Call's Media Rountable, Propublica reporter Alec MacGillis discusses his new investigation, Conservatives Go to War — Against Each Other — Over School Vouchers

According to Propublica, voucher advocates, backed by a handful of billionaire funders, are on the march to bring more red and purple states into the fold for “school choice,” their preferred terminology for vouchers. And again and again, they are running up against rural Republicans who are joining forces with Democratic lawmakers in a rare bipartisan alliance. That is, it’s the reddest regions of these red and purple states that are putting up some of the strongest resistance to the conservative assault on public schools.

Guest:

Alec MacGillis, award winning reporter for ProPublica

Resources:

ProPublica: Conservatives Go to War — Against Each Other — Over School Vouchers

The 19th: Republicans want to kill the Dept. of Ed and privatize education. Billionaires are helping them.

